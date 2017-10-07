Columbus Chick-fil-A sheds light on a hometown hero

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chick-fil-A of Columbus is shedding light on a hometown hero who's helping with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Chris Villanueva is in the 648 Maneuver Enhancement Division of the National Guard.

He was recently deployed to Key Largo and Orlando to help in the cleanup and rebuilding of both areas due to Hurricane Irma.

He and his wife are expecting a baby soon!

Chris works as a key servant leader at Chick-fil-A in Columbus and is also currently a culinary arts student at Columbus Technical College.

Thank so much for your service, Chris!

