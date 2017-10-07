Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic game day kicks off with annual parade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.

News Leader 9 was live at Broad and Dillingham Street in Phenix City for the festivities where Columbus Mayor Theresa Tomlinson, Miss Columbus, as well as Tuskegee and Morehouse bands were present.

The annual Tuskegee Morehouse classic is set for 2:00 p.m. at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

