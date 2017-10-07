Hurricane Nate affecting gas prices

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual Toys For Tots kickoff.More >>
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual Toys For Tots kickoff.More >>
News Leader 9 is live on location at the A.J. McClung Memorial stadium ahead of the 82nd annual Tuskegee Morehouse classic.More >>
News Leader 9 is live on location at the A.J. McClung Memorial stadium ahead of the 82nd annual Tuskegee Morehouse classic.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>