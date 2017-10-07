Hurricane Nate affecting gas prices

(WTVM) - News Leader 9 has learned at least two major gasoline producers, BP and Chevron are shutting down all of their platforms along the coast ahead of Nate.

Prices are still high from the effects of Hurricane Irma last month.

Experts say we'll have to wait and see if Nate bumps up the prices at the pump.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says, "When we have a situation like this with Nate, it can cause prices to go up, even ahead of time because of some anticipation of crude oil prices going up. That can cause them to go up a little more quickly and a little sooner than they would ordinarily. I don't know if we'll see that this time or not."

Right now you can find the cheapest gas in Columbus at the Liberty gas station on Victory Drive for $2.25.

In Phenix City, the cheapest gas is $2.10 at the Walmart on US highway 80.

