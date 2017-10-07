Crawford Rough Stock Bull Ride coming to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Crawford Rough Stock Bull Ride is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley.

This event is combining fun and giving back to the community at the same time.

Organizers of the bull ride, Tony Foster and Brian Pierce stopped by the News Leader 9 to talk about his upcoming event.

Crawford Rough Stock Bull Ride will be held Saturday, October 28 at Twin Cities Horse Arena.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.