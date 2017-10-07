City of LaGrange to be featured on GPB show 'Hometown Georgia'

News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be hosting their annual Toys For Tots kickoff.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
