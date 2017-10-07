City of LaGrange to be featured on GPB show 'Hometown Georgia'

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange will be featured in the Georgia Public Broadcasting’s show, “Hometown Georgia.”

This hour-long episode will feature LaGrange along with the cities of Blue Ridge and Milledgeville.

In the show, residents talk about their community. Some of the people, events, and places in LaGrange featured include Annie Green, Wild Leap Brewery, Pure Life Studios, Hills & Dales, Charlie Joseph’s, and the recent Dragon Boat races on West Point Lake.

Sharon Collins with GPB is producing the show. When asked her view of the city – she says she was most impressed with the cultural offerings.

“It’s a vibrant community,” she said.

“I think LaGrange has a lot more culture to offer than I was initially expecting. Also, the people in the community are incredible warm.”

LaGrange will be featured as a “small city, growing fast” in the episode.

Collins says she already wants to come back to LaGrange and visit Pure Life Studio’s Listening Room.

Collins adds she was touched by the story behind Charlie Joseph’s and experienced quite a shock when she heard the name of her newborn great nephew.

“I was editing the interview with Stephen Keith at Charlie Joseph’s and was moved by his story and then I got a call from my nephew that his son’s name was going to be Charlie Joseph McCoy.”

“Hometown Georgia” airs Monday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

