Tree falls on car during Tropical Storm Nate as family seeks refuge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A couple from Atlanta headed to Panama City Beach on vacation seeks refuge in Columbus from the effects of Nate.

This is the unfortunate surprise an Atlanta couple on their way to Panama City Beach for vacation this weekend woke up to.

The couple figured they'd make a pit stop to their son and daughter in law's home in Columbus to avoid Nate's heavy rain and winds.

"We were headed out the door for church and our tree fell on their car," says Lauren Woods.

The couple down on their luck - has been trying to go on vacation for a while but seemed to keep getting their plans interrupted by mother nature.

They were first headed to Texas when Harvey hit, then they were headed to Tybee when Irma hit and then they were headed to PCB this weekend and saw that Nate was coming.

Regardless of the damage to this car, Woods tells me her in law are still determined to make it on their vacation to Panama City Beach.

"They're saying they're still going on vacation even if they have to hitchhike at this point."

