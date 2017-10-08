15-day-old baby's body found in woods

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing two-week-old baby was found in the woods Sunday.

According to a missing person's poster, 15-day-old Caliyah McNabb was last seen at 5 a.m. October 7 when her parents fed and changed her.

She was then placed in a back bedroom of the residence with her 2-year-old sister.

The parents slept in another room of the residence. When they went to check on the child at 10 a.m., she was missing from the bedroom.

Volunteer search crews said they found the baby's body in a duffel bag.

Authorities searched Saturday for the missing child in Newton County after her parents called 911 when they noticed the baby was missing.

The child's father is currently wanted for questions, but not considered a suspect.

