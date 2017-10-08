Columbus youths join forces to fight against sex trafficking of minors in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Youths from various Columbus organizations are joining forces in the month of October for a fundraiser to fight against the sexual exploitation of minors in their community.

The Fall Festival, organized by a senior at Calvary Christian School was held Sunday evening at Columbus First Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The event will benefit an organization called Micah's Promise, which seeks to free children from sex trafficking and to provide services that will help them live empowered and purposeful lives.

The Fall Festival featured a bounce house, dunk tank, photo booth, carnival games, and competitive sports.

"The Fall Festival is a fun way to really make a difference in the community," said Shelbe Johnson, the senior at Calvary Christian School organizing the event. "Micah's Promise is a worthy cause. We hope others in the community will come out and support our endeavor."

Proceeds from the event will help Micah's Promise build a restoration home for girls trying to escape such exploitation.

The project will cost $1 million, and the organization has already raised $300,000.

