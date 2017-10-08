Columbus youths join forces to fight against sex trafficking of minors in the Chattahoochee Valley

The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
The Tuskegee-Morehouse classic football game kicked off with the annual parade Saturday morning.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>