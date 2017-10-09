News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.

15-day-old baby's body found in woods

A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing two-week-old baby was found in the woods Sunday.

Husband asks for delay in deportation to care for sick wife

An Albanian man living in Michigan may be forced to leave his sick wife and children because the government is deporting him, his family says.

Montgomery man charged in son's stabbing death

During the investigation, MPD determined the incident stemmed from an argument that led to a violent confrontation.

Tree falls on car during Tropical Storm Nate as family seeks refuge in Columbus

A couple from Atlanta headed to Panama City Beach on vacation seeks refuge in Columbus from the effects of Nate.

CPD arrests eight juveniles for burglary

The suspects were arrested for burglarizing a business and three stolen cars.

City of Columbus announces Columbus Day closures

The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. This is with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance.

Columbus youths join forces to fight against sex trafficking of minors in the Chattahoochee Valley

Youths from various Columbus organizations are joining forces in the month of October for a fundraiser to fight against the sexual exploitation of minors in their community.

Auburn students applauded for Sonar Beat app

A group of graduate students and their professor has been recognized at an international conference for an app they created.

Alabama price gouging continues

Alabama's attorney general is reminding people of what they could face if they try to take to make a buck off of recent bad weather.

