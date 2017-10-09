Boat manufacturer hosts job fair in Americus Tuesday

A boat manufacturer has relocated from North Carolina to Southwest Georgia and will host a job fair in Americus Tuesday.

The Lexington Pontoons company invites job-seekers to a job fair Tuesday.

The Lexington Pontoons Company will be headquartered at the J. Frank Myers Industrial Park in Americus and wants to hire for all departments in the boat production process.

The job fair will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at South Georgia Technical College.

