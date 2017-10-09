Boat manufacturer hosts job fair in Americus Tuesday

Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A boat manufacturer has relocated from North Carolina to Southwest Georgia and will host a job fair in Americus Tuesday.More >>
A boat manufacturer has relocated from North Carolina to Southwest Georgia and will host a job fair in Americus Tuesday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Monday.More >>
The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
The city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Oct. 9.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for counties in the coastal part of the state and areas all across the state are being turned into shelters for evacuees.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday from the Eagle Point mobile home community in Covington. They reported her missing at 10 a.m.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday from the Eagle Point mobile home community in Covington. They reported her missing at 10 a.m.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods SundayMore >>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods SundayMore >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>