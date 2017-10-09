Auburn students recognized for creating app to detect vital sign - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn students recognized for creating app to detect vital signs

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

A group of graduate students and their professor were recognized at an international conference for an app they created.

The Sonar Beat app uses wireless signals to detect vital signs in humans. The team’s prototype found a person’s respiratory rate from an app on an Android phone.

Members of the group say the goal is to make vital signs easier to detect. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly