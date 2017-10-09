CSU’s Discovery Day to offer glimpse of campus life

Columbus State University invites prospective students, parents, and guests to its Discovery Day Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event will include tours of both CSU campuses, as well as opportunities to meet with professors, see campus housing and have lunch at CSU’s Cougar Cafe.

“This is a great opportunity for students and their parents to see firsthand why CSU is a perfect fit for them,” said Gary Bush, executive director of admissions. “The experience is personalized for each attendee. They get to learn about their particular major, explore our RiverPark or main campus and attend sessions on the topic that they find most interesting – whether that be the honors program, Servant Leadership or study abroad.”

Those interested in attending should pre-register online. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Additional Scheduled Discovery Days:

Nov. 18, 2017

Feb. 17, 2018

March 17, 2018

Tips for making the most of Discovery Day:

Register early. Discovery Day fills up fast. Registration ensures lunch at CSU’s main campus dining facility.

Dress comfortably. Campus tours are walking tours, so wear walking shoes and dress for the outdoors.

Review CSU degree options. A “Meet Your Major” session will allow attendees the opportunity to talk to professors from many academic departments. For a complete list of CSU degrees, majors and programs click here.

Explore Columbus. Attendees from out-of-town are encouraged to spend extra time in Columbus to see what the city itself has to offer. To learn about area attractions and events, click here.

