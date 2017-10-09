Auburn University president names new chief of staff

Auburn University’s president has chosen a welcome face to join him as chief of staff.

According to the school, Steven Leath selected his long-time aide, Miles Lackey to be his chief of staff.

Lackey and Leath worked in the same roles at Iowa State University before Leath accepted the position as Auburn’s president in 2016. The pair also worked together at the University of North Carolina system.

In this new position, Lackey will advise the president on major decisions and will lead or serve on senior-level committees.

Lackey’s first day at Auburn is Jan. 2.

