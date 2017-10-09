Flooding causes road closure in Lanett - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Flooding causes road closure in Lanett

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

Flooding in Lanett, AL has caused Highway 29  to close Monday morning.

Crews have been working in the area since earlier this morning. A flash flood warning has been issued for the area until 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as of yet. 

