Flooding causes road closure in Lanett

Storm Team 9 continues to track Nate and the impact it could have on the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Through the generosity of its guests and local franchise owners, including those in the Columbus market, Zaxby’s is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to be used for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief efforts.More >>
Flood water moved into Lanett Monday morning and has shut down Highway 29.More >>
An East Alabama school system ranked high in a study that ranked the best school districts in the state.More >>
Auburn University’s president has chosen a welcome face to join him on the plains as chief of staff.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>