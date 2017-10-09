Lanett homeowners, city officials in recovery mode after floodin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lanett homeowners, city officials in recovery mode after flooding

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
and Parker Branton, Reporter
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

As a result of heavy rains Sunday and Monday from Nate, flooding in Lanett caused Highway 29 to close but has since reopened.

Crews have been working in several areas of the city since early Monday morning. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Chambers County.

Gary Vaughn lives on Azealia Drive in Lanett. He says it was shocking to roll out of bed and find a river rushing through his backyard.

“It's just really a feeling of hopelessness because you can't stop it," says Vaughn. 

Locals were seen sloshing through the flood water. Several cars were washed out, one near North Lanier Drive had water flowing through the windows at one point.

Crews say they are working to drain the water as quickly as possible. 

“We will start accessing everything and see what kind of damage we have to infrastructure our street department will start cleaning up any debris," says Lanett Fire and EMS Chief Johnny Allen. 

The city area is mostly clear, but we are told there are some areas still flooded in Chambers County. 

No injuries have been reported. 

