Lanett roads re-opened after flooding

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
and Parker Branton, Reporter
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

As a result of heavy rains Sunday and Monday from Nate, flooding in Lanett has caused Highway 29 to close but has since reopened.

Crews have been working in several areas of the city since early Monday morning. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Chambers County.

No injuries have been reported. 

