Lanett roads re-opened after flooding

As a result of heavy rains Sunday and Monday from Nate, flooding in Lanett has caused Highway 29 to close but has since reopened.

Just got off the phone with Lanett Fire Chief Johnny Allen, all roads in city are back open following flood earlier today. @WTVM — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 9, 2017

Crews have been working in several areas of the city since early Monday morning. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Chambers County.

No injuries have been reported.

