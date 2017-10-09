Zaxby's donates $200K to Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

Through the generosity of its guests and local franchise owners, including those in the Columbus market, Zaxby’s is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to be used for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief efforts.

Nearly all Zaxby’s locations participated in fundraisers Sept. 7 and 21 and donated 10 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to relief efforts. Zaxby’s Franchising LLC also contributed to the overall donation. In addition, many Zaxby’s owners in Florida and Texas fed first responders, volunteers and those impacted by the destruction.

“There is still so much work to be done in the areas hit by recent hurricanes, which is why we are committed to our partnership with the American Red Cross,” said McLeroy.

Guests are encouraged to donate to ongoing relief efforts for Harvey, Irma, and other disasters.

Zaxby’s currently operates in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

