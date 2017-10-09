SLIDESHOW: Damage, flooding from Nate in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Nate made landfall over the weekend in Mississippi and Louisiana as a hurricane, leaving flooding and some power outages in its wake.

On Monday, rain is causing flooding in Lanett, Alabama and some roads are closed.

We have also received reports of roads flooded in West Point, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama.

If you had storm damage or flooding pictures that you would like to share, send them to us on Facebook or email them to pix@wtvm.com.

