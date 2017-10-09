E3 conference with CSU, MCSD to develop students for workforce

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.

E-3: Engage, Equip, Energize is a two-day event that involves almost 200 teachers, professors, deans, principals, and other education leaders.

Doctor Tom Hackett with Columbus State University says this conference is all about finding new and interesting ways to teach students.

"Growing neural connections and seeing your brain increase capacity and building contacts and those kinds of things that is what education needs to be about,” Dr. Hackett says.

The event features speakers and teachers from around the community.

