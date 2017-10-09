SEGMENT: BBB gives tips on how to avoid pet scams

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.More >>
As a result of heavy rains Sunday and Monday from Nate, flooding in Lanett caused Highway 29 to close but has since reopened.More >>
The Exchange Club of Columbus will once again be serving their world-famous foot long hot dogs! The event will be held From Thursday, October 12-Saturday, October 14, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine Club at 3202 Edgewood Road.More >>
For many people, pets are a furry part of your family and keeping them safe is a priority, but what happens when people start targeting scams at your pets?More >>
Nate made landfall over the weekend in Mississippi and Louisiana as a hurricane, leaving flooding and some power outages in its wake.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
