World War II-era plan makes stop at Columbus Airport for national tour

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Known as “The Flying Fortress,” the B-17 bomber is considered one of the greatest military airplanes ever built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.More >>
Known as “The Flying Fortress,” the B-17 bomber is considered one of the greatest military airplanes ever built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.More >>
The Exchange Club of Columbus will once again be serving their world-famous foot long hot dogs! The event will be held From Thursday, October 12-Saturday, October 14, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine Club at 3202 Edgewood Road.More >>
The Exchange Club of Columbus will once again be serving their world-famous foot long hot dogs! The event will be held From Thursday, October 12-Saturday, October 14, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine Club at 3202 Edgewood Road.More >>
For many people, pets are a furry part of your family and keeping them safe is a priority, but what happens when people start targeting scams at your pets?More >>
For many people, pets are a furry part of your family and keeping them safe is a priority, but what happens when people start targeting scams at your pets?More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.More >>
Nate made landfall over the weekend in Mississippi and Louisiana as a hurricane, leaving flooding and some power outages in its wake.More >>
Nate made landfall over the weekend in Mississippi and Louisiana as a hurricane, leaving flooding and some power outages in its wake.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
While her spoken English is spotty at best, 8-year-old Lourdes (Lila) Iputi’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” is about as perfect as perfect gets.More >>
While her spoken English is spotty at best, 8-year-old Lourdes (Lila) Iputi’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” is about as perfect as perfect gets.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>