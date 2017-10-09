World War II-era plan makes stop at Columbus Airport for national tour

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A historic World War II-era plane is making a stop in Columbus for one day only as a part of a national tour.

Known as “The Flying Fortress,” the B-17 bomber is considered one of the greatest military airplanes ever built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.

The 2017 tour includes a special one day only visit to the Columbus Airport at 3250 West Britt David Road.

Mission Flights from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., (weather permitting)

Advance

$409: EAA Members

$449: Nonmembers

Walk-Up

$435: EAA Members

$475: Nonmembers

Ground Tours from 2-5 p.m., (weather permitting)

$10: Individual Rate

$20: Family Rate (adults/children up to 17)

Free: Children under 8 (with paying adult)

Free: Veterans / Active Military

Rides can be purchased, which allow people to “Join the Flight” and experience this historical aircraft from the air. Click here more information on rates for flights and ground tours or contact EAA’s Membership Services at 800-359-6217.

“It is more than the flight of a historic aircraft– it is an emotional connection to the men and women who were part the ‘The Greatest Generation’ and the sacrifices they made to benefit us in subsequent generations,” said Jack Pelton, EAA Chairman of the Board.

Since EAA began tours of the aircraft in 1994, tens of thousands of people have experienced this unique airplane through its flights and ground tours.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.