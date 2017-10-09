World War II-era plane makes stop at Columbus Airport for national tour

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Known as "The Flying Fortress," the B-17 bomber is considered one of the greatest military airplanes ever built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.
Nate made landfall over the weekend in Mississippi and Louisiana as a hurricane, leaving flooding and some power outages in its wake.
The Exchange Club of Columbus will once again be serving their world-famous foot long hot dogs! The event will be held From Thursday, October 12-Saturday, October 14, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine Club at 3202 Edgewood Road.
For many people, pets are a furry part of your family and keeping them safe is a priority, but what happens when people start targeting scams at your pets?
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.
