FIRST TO ALERT: Visibility is extremely low around the Valley this AM

(WTVM) - We're waking up to foggy conditions around the Valley with numbers under a mile visibility for many. This is dangerous driving conditions so please use low beams and don't get in a rush. Through the rest of the day expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Muggy conditions and a low rain shot will also be with us.

You can expect a 10-30% rain coverage through Friday with the lower numbers around for the end of the week. Highs stay in the 80s but you could notice slightly drier conditions by Thursday - along with a bit more sunshine.

For the weekend highs stay in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Going into next week a cold front will approach from the east which will bring a few more drops of rain Monday - Wednesday but also cooler temperatures. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s by Tuesday morning and highs into the 70s by Wednesday!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.