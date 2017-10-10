Columbus organization observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with candlelight vigil

An annual candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in Columbus to recognize victims of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. will host the vigil in the courtyard of the Columbus Government Center at 6:30 p.m.

The vigil will immediately follow Hope Harbor’s walk in honor of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The public is invited to participate in tonight’s vigil during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

