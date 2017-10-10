Columbus organization observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with candlelight vigil

An annual candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in Columbus to recognize victims of domestic violence.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Multiple calls coming from several outraged community members, for the Muscogee County School Board to fire a teacher who reportedly admitted to using a racial slur when addressing two African-American students at Reese Road Elementary. Antonio Carter, one of several to speak directly to the board during Monday's public agenda, specifically called out the four African-American members of the district board: Vanessa Jackson, Ki...More >>
Known as “The Flying Fortress,” the B-17 bomber is considered one of the greatest military airplanes ever built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.More >>
For many people, pets are a furry part of your family and keeping them safe is a priority, but what happens when people start targeting scams at your pets?More >>
Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District are embarking on an unprecedented partnership designed to improve the level of teaching and learning while preparing local students for today's workforce.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
