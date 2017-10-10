Army veteran presented with mortgage-free home at Auburn game

A local veteran was presented a mortgage-free home at an Auburn University football game as appreciation for his service and work to help other veterans.

U.S. Army Sergeant Adam Lee and his family were invited on the field as part of Military Appreciation Day Saturday.

Lee served in the Alabama National Guard from 1996 to 2002. He enlisted in the army following his national guard service and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007. While serving he received several awards to include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and more.

During the game, a representative from Operation Finally Home gave Lee a drawing of what his future home will look like once built.

Lee was injured in a Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan, forcing him the retire from the army in 2012.

