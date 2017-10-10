SEGMENT: Paint the Town Pink 5K walk and run underway next week

A 5K fun walk and run will take place in Uptown Columbus in support of breast cancer awareness.

The 8th annual Paint the Town Pink Columbus will take place at Woodruff Park Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. A survivor parade will precede the fun walk/run at 6 p.m. at the corner of 10th Street and Broadway.

Leslie Hay Morris, breast cancer survivor, and organizer of the event proceeds from the walk/run benefits the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and assists families of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, and more.

To register for the event, click here.

