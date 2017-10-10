Men wanted for questioning in Phenix City vehicle theft

The Phenix City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a vehicle.

The theft happened Sept. 26 in the 400 block of 11th Avenue in Phenix City.

If you recognize any of these individuals, please contact Investigator Pinto at 334-448-2813. Information that is provided will be kept confidential.

