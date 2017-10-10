Men wanted for questioning in Phenix City vehicle theft - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Men wanted for questioning in Phenix City vehicle theft

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

The Phenix City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a vehicle.

The theft happened Sept. 26 in the 400 block of 11th Avenue in Phenix City.

If you recognize any of these individuals, please contact Investigator Pinto at 334-448-2813. Information that is provided will be kept confidential. 

