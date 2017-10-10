Auburn police investigate 2 reported rape incidents

Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases.

Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape on Oct. 10. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

A separate incident reportedly happened in the 200 block of W. Longleaf Drive on Oct. 9 and was first-degree rape.

