Auburn police investigate 2 reported rape incidents

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Anthony Bryant (Source: lcso.leeco.us) Anthony Bryant (Source: lcso.leeco.us)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases.

Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape on Oct. 10. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

A separate incident reportedly happened in the 200 block of W. Longleaf Drive on Oct. 9 and was first-degree rape.

