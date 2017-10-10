Deputies investigate shooting at Chambers County club

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday at a club.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Sportsman's Club on County Road 160, located north of LaFayette.

Deputies found a black man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by LaFayette EMS.

At this time, the victim has been uncooperative in the investigation so details are limited.

If you have any information related to this crime, please contact the Investigative Division at 334-864-4300.

