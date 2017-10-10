AU men's assistant basketball coach appears in federal court

(WTVM) – Auburn men's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in New York.

This comes after he was arrested on several federal charges after an FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation into college basketball.

Chuck Person was released from custody about two weeks ago.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Person is eligible for a $100,000 bond with two co-signors, he must undergo pretrial supervision as directed by Pretrial Services.

His travel is restricted to the Middle District of Alabama, Southern District of New York, and East District of New York. Person must surrender passport within 48 hours and make no new application.

Person must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of a counsel.

Person was arrested on six federals charges of bribery, fraud, and conspiracy after an investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office. Person was suspended from his duties at Auburn University without pay.

Person is being represented by Montgomery-based attorneys Joel Connally and Jeff Duffey.

If found guilty, Person could face a maximum of 80 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.