AU men's assistant basketball coach set to appear in federal court

(WTVM) – Auburn men's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is set to appear in federal court Tuesday.

This comes after he was arrested on several federal charges after an FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation into college basketball.

Chuck Person was released from custody about two weeks ago and ordered to appear in federal court Tuesday.

What we do now is Person was arrested on six federals charges of bribery, fraud, and conspiracy after an investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Person was suspended without pay and was ordered to appear in court Tuesday morning in New York.

Person is being represented by Montgomery-based attorneys Joel Connally and Jeff Duffey.

If found guilty, Person could face a maximum of 80 years in prison

