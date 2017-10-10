Real-life Olivia Pope featured speaker for Bob Wright Symposium

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The real-life Olivia Pope made a stop in Fountain City Tuesday.

Judy Smith, founder of Washington, DC's Smith and Company was the featured speaker at the 3rd annual Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment.

Smith is the inspiration for the hit TGIT show Scandal, which airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wright Symposium lets people in Columbus network and engages with local leaders, entrepreneurial pioneers, and industry trailblazers— all in an effort to promote business and economic development across The Chattahoochee Valley.

ABC News correspondent Byron Pitts moderated the session with Smith.

