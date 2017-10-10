Eufaula police release September crime stats, speeding tickets on the rise

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department has released its crime statistics for the month of September.

Below is a breakdown of calls they responded to.

Traffic Stops: 633

Traffic Citations: 294

Traffic Crashes: 40

Calls for Service: 2,354

Misdemeanor Arrests: 62

Felony Arrests: 11

According to police, the vast majority of traffic citations were issued for speeding. The most extreme was 36 mph over the speed limit.

The leading cause of traffic crashes was misjudging stopping distance resulting in several rear-end collisions.

Drivers are always urged to pay attention, drive defensively, and don’t become a statistic.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.