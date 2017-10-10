National Infantry Museum receives 2017 Governor's Award for Arts and Humanities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The National Infantry Museum Foundation is proud to receive the 2017 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.

The awards were given by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife, Sandra, during a ceremony in the statehouse last week.

These awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia’s economic, civic and cultural vitality.

Georgia's creative industries provide some 200,000 jobs for Georgians and generate $62.5 billion in economic impact.

Foundation President Colonel (Retired) Greg Camp received the award on behalf of the National Infantry Museum and its Foundation.

National Advisory Board member and long-time museum supporter Bob Poydasheff, who nominated the Foundation for the award, told the audience the National Infantry Museum’s various educational programs have had a profound impact on Georgia’s schoolchildren and Army trainees as well.

The museum was also lauded for enhancing the state’s efforts to promote tourism and economic development.

“There were only 12 recipients of this award,” COL Camp said. “Considering how many great organizations there are around the state making equally impressive contributions, we are humbled to be singled out.”

Each recipient took home a unique award, handcrafted by 12 Georgia potters. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

