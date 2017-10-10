Construction crews hit gas line; home and CWW building evacuated

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Firefighters and EMS officials responded to a possible gas leak at a home near the Columbus Water Works building.

A plumbing company was installing a new sewer line at a home on 3rd Avenue near CWW. Construction crews hit a gas line in the process.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and the home and CWW was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The gas line was shut off by Liberty Utilities and now the area is safe and back to normal.

