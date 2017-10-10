Columbus police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to police, 14-year-old Devonta Daniels was last seen on Friday, Oct. 6, on Oakview Drive.

Daniels is described as 5’7’’ weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

