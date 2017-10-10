Non-profit works with Wound Warriors, using tennis to change lives

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This non-profit organization is changing lives one tennis racket at a time.

The Columbus Regional Tennis Association, also known as CORTA, has started a new outreach program called wheelchair tennis.

The overall goal is to get injured people back into competitive sports and everyday life.

Tuesday’s wheelchair clinic took place at Cooper Creek Park with Fort Benning's Wounded Warrior unit.

“All you need is a wheelchair a racket and a ball and you're playing tennis. Overall the adaptive sport gets you back into competitiveness. It puts an injured person back into competitive mode and back to everyday life,” said Charles “Buddy” Mays, disabled competitive tennis champion.

CORTA has more than 2,300 members that are dedicated to the promotion development growth and support of tennis in our region.

