Former assistant principal sues MCSD, alleges racial discrimination

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination.

This case stems from an incident involving a 13-year-old student whose leg was amputated following claims of being body slammed by a behavioral specialist.

According to legal documents filed by Eddie Powell in the Middle District of Georgia, he is accusing the Muscogee County School District of demoting him from assistant principal to a school counselor because of what he calls racial discrimination and retaliation.

Powell claims the retaliation is about him engaging in a protected activity for allegedly leaking surveillance video of the Montravious Thomas incident to an outside party.

Thomas' mother who has also filed a multimillion-dollar suit against the school district, says her son's leg was amputated after a behavioral specialist body slammed him at the AIM Alternative school where Powell was the assistant principal.

In a statement, the Muscogee County School District denies that it discriminated or retaliated against Mr. Eddie Powell. The school district has referred the lawsuit to it counsel, who will appropriately respond to the complaint in court filings.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.