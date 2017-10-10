SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 9

(WTVM) – Two thirds of the regular season are in the books and that means region title showdowns begin.

The Alabama 5A-Region 4 title is at stake on Friday night, which makes Central-Clay County at Beauregard the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Beauregard Hornets are the defending 5A state champs and since their season-opening loss to the Greenville Tigers, the Hornets have come on strong— reeling off four straight wins and averaging 48 points a game in the process.

The Volunteers are 3-0 in the region. Their two non-region losses coming on the road at Eufaula and Benjamin Russell. They're tough as ever setting up this showdown for the Region-4 championship.

Central-Clay County at Beauregard kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT at Richard Brown Field in Beauregard.

Tune in Friday at 11 p.m. ET for all the scores and highlights on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

