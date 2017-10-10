SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 9

The Alabama 5A-Region 4 title is at stake on Friday night, which makes Central-Clay County at Beauregard the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
This weekend belongs to race fans in Talladega, and ahead of the race, Governor Ivey has declared this Sunday as "Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Day" in the state of Alabama.More >>
Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.More >>
