GA Gov. candidate addresses county GOP and presents "true conservative" agenda

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted one of many official candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor. State senator Hunter Hill spoke to a crowd of Columbus G-O-P members at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard in Columbus. News Leader 9 spoke to Hill about his vision for limited government which he says will focus on specific tasks like public safety, transportation and education, wh...More >>
A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination.More >>
The Columbus Regional Tennis Association, also known as CORTA, has started a new outreach program called wheelchair tennis.More >>
The National Infantry Museum Foundation is proud to receive the 2017 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.More >>
Judy Smith, founder of Washington, DC's Smith and Company was the featured speaker at the 3rd annual Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A Kauai surfer says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a shark bite Monday evening.More >>
