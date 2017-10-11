GA Gov. candidate addresses county GOP and presents "true conservative" agenda

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted one of many official candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor.



State senator, Hunter Hill, spoke to a crowd of Columbus GOP members at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard in Columbus Tuesday.



News Leader 9 spoke to Hill about his vision for limited government which he says will focus on specific tasks such as public safety, transportation and education, which in the end, will help Georgia taxpayers.



"It's going to be a lot of work, but we have a lot of legislators, especially right here in Muscogee County that want to see this kind of vision implemented, so that we can move our state forward and help us reach our full potential," Hill said.



While addressing the crowd, Hill mentioned his support for President Trump's position against sanctuary cities. He faces competition from within his own party including Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state representative Michael Williams.



On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans are also running to be Georgia's next governor.



