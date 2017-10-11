News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

Columbus police searching for missing teen

According to police, 14-year-old Devonta Daniels was last seen on Friday, Oct. 6, on Oakview Drive.

Former assistant principal sues MCSD, alleges racial discrimination

A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination. This case stems from an incident involving a 13-year-old student whose leg was amputated following claims of being body slammed by a behavioral specialist.

MCSD selects REACH Georgia Scholarship recipients

A handful of students in Muscogee County are being awarded this morning for making great achievements in the classroom. Other than recognition they'll be receiving guidance from mentors to help them secure college acceptance.

Effingham County suspect reportedly sold stolen guns

Georgia officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80.

GA Gov. candidate addresses county GOP and presents "true conservative" agenda

The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted one of many official candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor. State senator, Hunter Hill, spoke to a crowd of Columbus GOP members at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard in Columbus Tuesday.

Son of Senate candidate Roy Moore arrested in Alabama

The son of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been arrested in Alabama on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.

AL becomes 24th state to join FirstNet for first responders?

Alabama will become the 24th state to join the federal FirstNet First Responder Network. The goal of FirstNet is to prevent first responders from having their network clogged during vital situations. Ivey said FirstNet comes as a result of the issues on 9/11 when a jammed communication system created major issues during the disaster.

National Infantry Museum receives 2017 Governor's Award for Arts and Humanities

The awards were given by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife, Sandra, during a ceremony in the statehouse last week.

Utah officer fired after nurse's arrest caught on video

A Utah police officer was fired after being seen on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw in an incident that became a flashpoint in the national conversation about use of force.

