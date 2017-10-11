News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination.More >>
A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination.More >>
The Columbus Regional Tennis Association, also known as CORTA, has started a new outreach program called wheelchair tennis.More >>
The Columbus Regional Tennis Association, also known as CORTA, has started a new outreach program called wheelchair tennis.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted one of many official candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor. State senator Hunter Hill spoke to a crowd of Columbus G-O-P members at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard in Columbus. News Leader 9 spoke to Hill about his vision for limited government which he says will focus on specific tasks like public safety, transportation and education, wh...More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted one of many official candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor.More >>
The National Infantry Museum Foundation is proud to receive the 2017 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.More >>
The National Infantry Museum Foundation is proud to receive the 2017 Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>