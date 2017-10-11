MCSD names 8 middle school students as REACH recipients

A big corporation with services people use often is coming to the Fountain City to spread a wealth of knowledge to local business owners. A speaker with the corporation Google will be in Columbus for an exclusive event Wednesday morning. The aim of the visit is for google to spread it's successful business trends and tips with local business owners in the Fountain City. The company will also share marketing insight to Chattahoo...More >>
A handful of students in Muscogee County are being awarded for making great achievements in the classroom. Muscogee County School District is naming 8 students as Reach recipients Wednesday morning. Reach is also known as Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. it's a Georgia scholarship and mentorship program launched by Governor Nathan Deal back in 2012. The 8 middle students will be inducted into...More >>
Phenix City police are searching for suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.More >>
A former assistant principal in the Muscogee County School District is taking legal action against his employer for what he says is racial discrimination.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
A Kauai surfer says he's lucky to be alive after suffering a shark bite Monday evening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl was unconscious for more than 20 hours following an incident at a local daycare, and the child’s parents are now seeking answers.More >>
