MCSD names 8 middle school students as REACH recipients

A selected group of students in Muscogee County is being awarded for making great achievements in the classroom.



Muscogee County School District is naming eight students as Reach recipients Wednesday morning.



Reach, known as Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, is a Georgia scholarship and mentorship program launched by Governor Nathan Deal in 2012.



The eight recipients and their parents will have to sign contracts promising they will uphold requirements of making good grades, conduct, and good attendance. The requirements will secure the student's spot in the program throughout middle and high school.



If they successfully complete the program and graduate from high school, they will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.

The students will also be paired with a mentor.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis, and members of the board of education will all congratulate the recipients at a ceremony Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.



It will be held at the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road in Columbus.



