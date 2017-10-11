Google visits Columbus for exclusive digital marketing event

A big corporation with services people use often is coming to the Fountain City to spread a wealth of knowledge to local business owners.



A speaker from Google will be in Columbus for an exclusive digital marketing event Wednesday morning.



The aim of the visit is for Google to spread its successful business trends and tips with local business owners. The company will also share marketing insight.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Bradley Park Lake Boulevard in Columbus.

