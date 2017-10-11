Phenix City police search for 3 women suspected of using stolen credit card

Phenix City police are searching for suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police released surveillance photos of three women who are considered to be persons of interest.

The stolen credit card was reportedly used at Rainbow Foods on Seale Road in Phenix City. The victim alerted authorities of their card being fraudulently used.

If you recognize any of these women, please call Phenix City investigators at 334-448-2849.

