Krystal celebrates 85 years with 50 cent burgers

Krystal is celebrating 85 years of business and is treating customers on its special day.

Guests will be offered Krystal burgers for only 50 cents Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Krystal was opened in 1932 in Chattanooga. The restaurant chain was America’s second-oldest fast food restaurant. Its identity has always centered on its little square Famous Krystal, but the restaurant remains innovative in its menu and operations.

Krystal’s menu continues to expand with selections to include breakfast Scramblers, Krystal MilkQuakes, Krystal Freezes, and much more.

The 50 cent deal is available Oct. 11 only.

