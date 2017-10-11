SEGMENT: Ft. Benning celebrates 100 years with kickoff event

Fort Benning is one year away from celebrating 100 years in operation.

Colonel Clinton Cox explains that an event will take Thursday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.to kick off the year celebration.

The event will include a groundbreaking for a monument that will be positioned behind the City Service Center. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will be in attendance, as well as Commanding General Wesley of the Maneuver Center for Excellence.

Schools are encouraged to attend and the occasion is open for anyone to attend.

