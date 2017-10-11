Auburn restaurant chef to compete on Iron Chef Showdown

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Big news is coming out of Auburn as the chef at the Acre restaurant will be a competitor for a show on the Food Network.

Chef David will compete on Iron Chef Showdown, which is a brand new series premiering Nov. 8.

His battle will take place on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

