Pair pleads not guilty after trying to steal $10K worth of cigarettes from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two people appeared in court for the first time since burglarizing a store early Saturday morning.

The pair forced entry into the Food Mart convenience store on the 4600 block of Warm Springs Road.

They made their way into the store not by hand, but by ramming a 2008 Kia Optima into the store's front door.

Sarah Poe and Justin McHone are pleading not guilty to their charges of criminal damage and burglary after they crashed the car into the store to steal cigarettes causing nearly $10,000 worth of damage.

Police say the burglary happened Saturday around 4 a.m. ET.

In court, officers who were called out to the scene say an alarm prompted them to respond to the Food Mart.

When they arrived, they found the pair inside the store attempting to steal a cart full of cigarettes and a car rammed into the front door of the store.

Both Poe and McHone's bond for the criminal property damage charge is set for $20,000.

As for the burglary charges, Poe's bond is set at $5,000.

McHone' s bond for this charge would have to be determined in Superior Court at later date.

