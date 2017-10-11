Columbus organization hosts fundraiser for annual bike giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Annual Wishing Well Foundation Bicycle Giveaway is having a fundraising event to reach the goal of buying 700 new bikes.

Today’s Youth in a Challenging Tomorrow, Inc. will host the event at its new location at 142 Brennan Road.

The fish-fry fundraiser will be on Friday, Oct. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. Tilapia or whiting plates with fries or onion rings will be available for a $5 donation. The organization will also deliver plates of five or more if they are pre-ordered.

If you would like to pre-order a plate call (706) 523-7551 by Thursday, Oct. 21.

“We are ready to receive new bicycles and the used ones as well and now have somewhere to store them more securely until December. Words cannot express how grateful we are to be able to host the 6th Annual Wishing Well Bicycle Giveaway, because of the donations from our community,” said Mr. Jackson.

The bicycle giveaway will be on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

