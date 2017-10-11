CPD warns citizens of Craigslist scam

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is warning citizens of a scam going on in Columbus and other cities.

Police urge residents to be extremely cautious when looking for homes for rent or to purchase on Craigslist.

“If the individual will only communicate via text and/or email, will not meet you in person and wants the funds wired chances are very high it is a scam,” Columbus police said in a Facebook post.

Once this money has been wired, the chances of recovery are slim to none.

Police also say that citizens can call them to check out an ad to see if it’s legitimate.

